The Dark Side Takes the Stage for RSVLTS’ I Am Your Father’s Day Star Wars Collection

What happens when you combine the awesomeness of Star Wars with Father’s Day? Well according to RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) you get “I Am Your Father’s Day!“ This year the fashion brand is celebrating Star Wars and Dad with an impressive (most impressive) six-shirt collection that leans heavily toward the Dark Side.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Happy Father’s Day! As the celebration of Dad continues, RSVLTS is giving Star Wars fans another fun way to surprise him (or treat themselves) with a new collection of shirts that embrace the legacy of Darth Vader. The Jedi turned Sith turned Jedi has quite the story arc and what better way to represent his journey than through apparel?

The pop culture fashion brand has once again turned to the galaxy far, far away to present an awesome collection of six, yes six, incredible designs that we’re pretty sure even the Emperor would wear under his robes. “Like My Father Before Me” commemorates the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi, and depicts the throne room battle between Luke and Vader.

Other patterns include a variety of miniature Stormtrooper helmets (“Lil Troopers”), a super cool dimensional look at the Sith Lord (“3D Vader”), a deep red lightsaber design (“Imperial March”), and Boba Fett in all of his glory (“Galactic Bounty”). Guess what? Most of these patterns are available in Women’s, youth, and preschool styles too!

But perhaps the most interesting design is the simple, statement Roper shirt titled “The Ultimate Weapon.” This button down features two breast pockets, sleek snap buttons, and embroidered artwork on the shoulders. Here we have Darth Vader’s helmet highlighted in red with a silver Death Star eclipsing behind him.

The Star Wars x RSVLTS I Am Your Father’s Day collection is almost fully operational! By that we mean it will be available at RSVLTS.com starting June 18 at 4pm ET.

Like My Father Before Me

3D Vader

Lil Troopers

Imperial March

Galactic Bounty

The Ultimate Weapon

The Star Wars I Am Your Father’s Day collection launches June 18th at 4pm ET. All items are available in classic (unisex) Kunuflex button-downs ($70) with select items available in women’s ($70), youth ($45), and preschool ($39) styles. The roper style shirt is only available in classic ($72).

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

