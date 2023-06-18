T’Challa Meets a Mysterious New Enemy in First Look at “Black Panther #2”

This week, “Black Panther #1″ by Eve L. Ewing and Chris Allen established a new status quo for T’Challa. Exiled from his homeland, the former king now protects Wakanda from the shadows of Birnin T’Chaka, away from the prying eyes of his former government but within the grasp of the city’s powerful crime families. Marvel recently shared a first look at the upcoming “Black Panther #2.”

In the last pages of this first issue, readers got a taste of things to come. Who is this mysterious new figure, Beisa? And what is Deathlok doing in Wakanda?

“Black Panther #2″ picks these threads up and starts weaving them into this unfolding story.

A special first look at “Black Panther #2″ puts the spotlight on Beisa. On one page, she lurks around Birnin T’Chaka after dark. On another, she and T’Challa engage in airborne combat above the city rooftops in a glorious double-page spread. The last page shows scientists huddled around an in-stasis Deathlok.

Catch your first glimpse of the fight between Beisa and T’Challa from “Black Panther #2.”