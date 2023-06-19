La Luce at Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek Hosting Epicurious Argentiera Wine Dinner

La Luce at Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek is hosting the Epicurious Argentiera Wine Dinner this Wednesday, June 21st.

What’s Happening:

Chef Alberto Navarrete Arias invites you to join La Luce for the Epicurious Argentiera Wine Dinner – an evening celebration of fabulous food, fine wine and good friends.

Enjoy a five course dinner paired with exquisite Italian wines from Tenuta Argentiera, and a special appearance of Nicolò Carrara; Enologist and Wine Maker from Tenuta Argentiera Bolgheri.

The menu consists of: Carpaccio Di Polpo

Sliced Braised Octopus, Fingerling Potato, Black Olive Aioli, Arugula, Paprika Dusted Breadstick Charcuterie Board

Assorted Italian meat and cheeses, Eggplant Crostini, Aged Balsamic Pasta Ai Funghi

House- made Spinach Tagliatelle, Play of Sunlight farm Mix Mushrooms, Asparagus, Truffle Cheese Lamb Scottadito

Grilled Colorado Lamb Chops, Lacopi farm Tuscan Bean Ragu, Artichokes, Heirloom Tomato, Mint & Sicilian Pistachio Pesto Peach & Raspberry Crostata

Peach & Mascarpone Semifreddo

The event costs $165 per person, and starts at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 21st.

For reservations, please email [email protected]

Seating is limited and reservations are required.

About La Luce:

At La Luce, the preparation of your meal begins long before you arrive. Dishes are prepared with the freshest local ingredients for absolute perfection and balance.

Combining Italian tradition and Californian innovation – and with a liberal dash of Napa Valley’s unique approach to freshness and flavor thrown in – the menu at La Luce effortlessly marries old-world technique with nouveau chic. Thin pizzas are piled high with creamy mozzarella cheese and bright wisps of basil. Perfectly balanced lasagna becomes an edible architectural creation staggering sweet ricotta with savory marinara and delicately spiced meatballs. Every dish has been painstakingly crafted to provide the ultimate dining experience.

The food invites diners to savor the truly unique taste of fresh Italian cuisine prepared the way it was meant to be: hearty, yet not overwhelming. And featuring a Trattoria-style wine menu – as well as signature liquor drinks – La Luce’s passion for perfection carries through to their drinks and spirits.