“Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie” Premieres This Wednesday, June 21st on Disney Junior

Minnie’s Bow-Toons returns to Disney Junior on Wednesday, June 21st, and this time, Minnie and Daisy are opening up Camp Minnie!
What’s Happening:
- A new chapter of the original Emmy-winning Minnie's Bow-Toons series, the shorts follow best friends Minnie and Daisy as they open their latest enterprise, Camp Minnie. The duo helps campers enjoy adventures in the great outdoors – complete with water sports, woodland creatures, sing-alongs in the amphitheater and stories by the campfire. Along for the ride are trusted friends Cuckoo-Loca and Clarabelle Cow, who serves as the camp's activities director.
- The first episode, “The Great Outdoors,” is already available on the Disney Junior YouTube.
- In this episode, Minnie and Daisy go on a hike to explore the great outdoors, but it turns out to be a little more invigorating than expected.
- Minnie's Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie premieres Wednesday, June 21st on Disney Junior, Disney Channel and Disney Junior YouTube. Nine shorts will also be available on Disney+ that same day.
- If your little ones can get enough of the music from the series, then be sure to check out Disney Junior Music: Minnie's Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie, which includes 5 tracks and is set for release on Walt Disney Records on June 21st.
- Additionally, Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing will debut product lines inspired by the series featuring plush, dolls, role-play products, playsets and more in Fall 2023.
