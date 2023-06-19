“Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie” Premieres This Wednesday, June 21st on Disney Junior

Minnie’s Bow-Toons returns to Disney Junior on Wednesday, June 21st, and this time, Minnie and Daisy are opening up Camp Minnie!

What’s Happening:

A new chapter of the original Emmy-winning Minnie's Bow-Toons series, the shorts follow best friends Minnie and Daisy as they open their latest enterprise, Camp Minnie. The duo helps campers enjoy adventures in the great outdoors – complete with water sports, woodland creatures, sing-alongs in the amphitheater and stories by the campfire. Along for the ride are trusted friends Cuckoo-Loca and Clarabelle Cow, who serves as the camp's activities director.

In this episode, Minnie and Daisy go on a hike to explore the great outdoors, but it turns out to be a little more invigorating than expected.

If your little ones can get enough of the music from the series, then be sure to check out Disney Junior Music: Minnie's Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie, which includes 5 tracks and is set for release on Walt Disney Records on June 21st.

, which includes 5 tracks and is set for release on Walt Disney Records on June 21st. Additionally, Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing will debut product lines inspired by the series featuring plush, dolls, role-play products, playsets and more in Fall 2023.