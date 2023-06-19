Photos: World Nature Restrooms Reopen at EPCOT

The long-closed restrooms in World Nature at EPCOT have reopened with a new look, alongside a reopened pathway that gives a slight shortcut for guests walking towards World Showcase.

The styling of the restroom matches the new park-wide identity, including the modern EPCOT font. Inside, the restroom is essentially the same as the one over in World Discovery, but with green colors to match the World Nature location.

This small pathway near the restrooms has reopened, allowing for slightly easier access towards World Showcase.

Nearby, these diagonal structures have been added at the under construction CommuniCore Hall & Plaza, possibly for lighting and sound in the outdoor plaza.

About CommuniCore Hall & Plaza:

CommuniCore Hall and CommuniCore Plaza, a multi-use facility and outdoor event space, respectively, will bring the park’s international festivals to the center of EPCOT.

CommuniCore Plaza will have the flexibility to host intimate musical performances that extend out into the nearby gardens, and CommuniCore Hall will be a flexible exhibition and gallery space, offering a wide variety of experiences that highlight art, live music, food – complete with a demonstration kitchen – and more.

In addition, adjacent to CommuniCore Hall will be a new Mickey & Friends location where you can meet some of your favorite Disney pals.