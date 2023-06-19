Celebrate 626 Day with Stitch and shopDisney!

Stitch Day is nearly here and if you’re looking for fun merchandise featuring Stitch, shopDisney is the place to visit! On June 26th they’ll be unveiling new products inspired by blue cutie and we can’t wait to see what they’ve dreamed up.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

More than anything, Disney fans love celebrating their favorite characters and June 26th has become the official day to honor Stitch from Lilo & Stitch ! In the film, he’s initially referred to as Experiment 626 so naturally fans have picked 6/26 to commemorate the adorable troublemaker.

! In the film, he’s initially referred to as Experiment 626 so naturally fans have picked 6/26 to commemorate the adorable troublemaker. shopDisney of course is getting in on the fun with exciting shopping opportunities planned for next Monday.

The site has teased a special Experiment 626 spotlight and the image they shared includes a neon Stitch 626 Day plush and a Stitch Ear Headband, which is already available on shopDisney!

Stitch Plush Ear Headband for Adults

Stitch Day fun is coming to shopDisney Stay tuned for more information and links to new products!

Free shipping at shopDisney:

Don’t forget that shopDisney purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

More Stitch Fun:

Can’t wait until next week? We know how you feel. Check out these recent additions that are perfect for the home or your next Disney vacation!

Stitch Pullover Hoodie for Boys

Stitch Drawstring Bag

Stitch Toothbrush Holder

Stitch Sketchbook Ornament

Stitch Fashion T-Shirt for Girls

Stitch Shorts for Men

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!