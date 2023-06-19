Marvel Comics Teases the Long Awaited Wedding of Emma Frost and Tony Stark

Earlier today, IGN exclusively revealed the upcoming connecting covers for X-Men #26 and Invincible Iron Man #10, which feature the long awaited wedding between Emma Frost and Tony Stark.

What’s Happening:

Debuting in September, both issues are written by Gerry Duggan with art by Stefano Caselli ( X-Men #26 ), Juan Frigeri ( Invincible Iron Man #10 ), and stunning covers by Lucas Werneck.

), Juan Frigeri ( ), and stunning covers by Lucas Werneck. First, in X-Men #26 , the moment we swore would never happen—heck, the moment Emma Frost swore would never happen—is here at last! As the Frost/Stark knot is tied, Emma’s mutant family reacts to this surprise news!

, the moment we swore would never happen—heck, the moment Emma Frost swore would never happen—is here at last! As the Frost/Stark knot is tied, Emma’s mutant family reacts to this surprise news! Then, readers are cordially invited to the wedding of Anthony Edward Stark and Emma Grace Frost in Invincible Iron Man #10 . Come join the lucky couple as they exchange vows. Attire is Hellfire formal. Orchis raid to follow. Plus some exclusive wedding extras!

. Come join the lucky couple as they exchange vows. Attire is Hellfire formal. Orchis raid to follow. Plus some exclusive wedding extras! Check out the connecting covers now and don’t miss X-Men #26 and Invincible Iron Man #10 when they hit comic shops this September!

What They’re Saying: