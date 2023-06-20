“American Horror Story” Creator Ryan Murphy Reportedly Leaving Netflix, Possibly Heading to Disney

Ryan Murphy, the creator of FX’s American Horror Story and former showrunner of 20th Television’s Glee, is reportedly leaving Netflix and possibly heading to Disney, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

While Murphy technically did not work for Disney previously, the move would see him reunited with Disney Entertainment co-chairman Dana Walden.

Murphy previously worked with Walden when she was head of 20th Century Fox TV.

He went on to sign a five-year, nin-figure overall deal with Netflix, during which he created Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and The Watcher .

and . Prior to his work with Netflix, Murphy had a hand in hit series like American Horror Story, Glee, Scream Queens and 9-1-1 , all for, at the time, 20th Century Fox Television.

and , all for, at the time, 20th Century Fox Television. He then left 20th Century Fox Television, now 20th Television, in 2018 and signed a $300 million contract with Netflix.