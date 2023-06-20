Chief Diversity Officer Latondra Newton Leaving The Walt Disney Company

Latondra Newton, Disney’s chief diversity officer is reportedly leaving The Walt Disney Company after six years, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Newton was named Senior Vice President, Chief Diversity Officer of The Walt Disney Company in February 2017 after leading Toyota’s inclusion efforts.

Chief human resources officer Sonia Coleman released a memo on Tuesday announcing Newton’s departure as she sets off to “pursue other endeavors.”

Disney will reportedly begin a search for a new chief of diversity.

This news comes just days after Disney CFO Christine McCarthy stepped down from her role at the company

Coleman’s full memo:

To our extended DEI and HR team,

I’m writing to share the news that Latondra Newton has decided to leave The Walt Disney Company to pursue other endeavors.

Since joining the company in 2017, Latondra has led the company’s strategic diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, including partnering with stakeholders across the enterprise to amplify stories of the world by people around the world. She has been dedicated to ensuring every person sees themselves and their life experiences represented in a meaningful and authentic way.

I know you all join me in thanking Latondra for her many contributions, including the lasting impact she has had on our employees and our culture. Working alongside all of you and so many others, she has inspired countless cast members and employees to bring about lasting change and to help create a world where we can all feel safe and we all belong.

Latondra’s direct reports will report to Julie Merges on an interim basis until a new DEI leader is identified. I want to thank Julie for leading this team along with her Talent Acquisition organization. Additionally, Shelby Curry and the DEI Internal Communications team will continue reporting to Carrie Brown in her role leading internal communications & engagement for the company.

Thank you all for your continued contributions to our DEI efforts. I know we can count on you to keep this important work moving forward during this leadership transition.

Gratefully,

Sonia