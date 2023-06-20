Go Wild With the Disney Animal Prints Collection Coming to shopDisney in July

Live on the wild side this year as you express your Disney fandom with a new Animal Prints Collection from shopDisney! The jungles, forests, deserts, and oceans of the world are full of magnificent creatures that have often served as the inspiration for Disney stories. Now they’re inspiring a new line of apparel that’s perfect for summer.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

If you need a little bit of exotic fun in your wardrobe, animal prints might be the best place to start, especially when combined with a bit of Disney flair!

A new assortment of apparel and accessories are coming to shopDisney as part of the Animal Print Collection.

There are sure to be plenty of surprises to uncover in this collection although a few things are obvious just from the teaser picture.

This collection will feature a green and black splatter pattern decorated with leopard spots and hidden Mickeys. One of the items is a bucket hat made by Spirit Jersey (maybe it's reversible!) and we anticipate that a Spirit Jersey top will be included too.

Hopefully there will be other animal prints and colors in the series as well. I for one would love a bright yellow and deep pink combination with tiger stripes.

The Animal Print Collection will be available on shopDisney

Check back soon for links to this wild new collection.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!