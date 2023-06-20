Items from “Toy Story 2,” “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” and More Among New Acquisitions To The Academy Collection

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced today the newest acquisitions to its expansive collection–the largest film-related collection in the world–housed at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Margaret Herrick Library, and Academy Film Archive, leaders in the fields of conservation, preservation, and exhibition of film-related objects and materials.

What’s Happening:

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has been collecting and preserving film and film-related material since 1927, and its unparalleled permanent collection contains more than 13 million photographs, 8.3 million clippings, 95,000 screenplays, 73,500 posters, 145,000 production and costume design drawings, 45,000 sound recordings, 39,000 books, 1,900 special collections, 242,000 film and video assets, and 8,000 props, process, and production items representing motion picture technology, costume design, production design, makeup and hairstyling, visual effects, promotional materials, and more.

The Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw Graphic Arts Department houses the Academy’s collection of posters and production art, including animation artwork, production and costume design drawings, storyboards, and other design works. The department, part of the Margaret Herrick Library, was established in 1998, and its production art collections, acquired from designers, private collectors, and professional organizations, document more than 80 years of motion picture design.

Among the over 150 new items collected are key pieces from the Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once , collections from Gregg Araki, Gale Anne Hurd and Harold Ramis, and much more.

, collections from Gregg Araki, Gale Anne Hurd and Harold Ramis, and much more. Below is a list of all the Disney-related items now part of the Academy’s collection: Jessie maquette from Toy Story 2 (1999); Gift of Ash Brannon Steven Spielberg Animation Collection: 157 pieces of original animation art, dated from 1932-1952, including cels and setups from films including Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) and Pinocchio (1940), and animation setups and cels for characters, including Goofy, Pluto, Donald Duck, Bugs Bunny, and Woody Woodpecker; Gift of Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw Frank Thomas home movies (ca. 1950s-1960s); Gift of Theodore Thomas



What They’re Saying: