Reservations for Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort Open on Monday, June 26th

Dollywood has announced that reservations for their brand-new HeartSong Lodge & Resort will open on June 26th, 2023.
What’s Happening:
- Through their social accounts, Dollywood announced yesterday that reservations for their second on-site resort, the HeartSong Lodge & Resort, will open on Monday, June 26th.
- Specifically, reservations will be available beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Guests will be able to reserve a stay for as early as November 3rd, 2023.
- Dollywood's HeartSong Lodge & Resort will be a five-story resort that features themed suites and loft rooms tucked into the dormers. This reimagined Smoky Mountain lodge will feature four-story, lantern-inspired windows in the resort’s welcoming atrium, epic indoor and outdoor pools that will provide guests a refreshing escape in all seasons, and a picture-perfect outdoor cove with family gathering spaces, communal fire pit and screened-in porch. With 26,000 sq. ft. of flexible indoor and outdoor meeting space, the property can accommodate gatherings for several hundred guests.
- The breathtaking arrival experience includes the porte-cochère, which invites you into the amazing 4,000 sq. ft. four-story atrium lobby where a warm stone fireplace and lantern-inspired windows create an inviting atmosphere encouraging families to spend time together.
- Spacious family suites and bunk rooms feature lovely touches that are inspired by the beauty of the Smokies, inviting guests of all ages to gather for meaningful connections. Many of the resort’s spacious rooms include balconies, which provide a “place among the leaves” for families to escape everyday stresses while reconnecting.
- Guests will be able to discover new and delicious dining options, created by resort chefs and inspired by the Smokies, in the 195-seat, full-service restaurant and lounge. Private dining and convenient on-the-go options from Wildflower Market Grab & Go Eatery will be available as well.
- You’ll find Honeysuckle & Pine Storied Goods Mercantile to be your shopping outpost full of unique gifts and treasured keepsakes.