Give Kids The World’s Speaker Series An Evening With… Returns This Summer

Give Kids The World’s popular An Evening With… speaker series is returning this summer. All proceeds will benefit Give Kids The World. This will include celebrities like Pat Sajak and the stars of Aladdin.

What’s Happening:

Give Kids The World’s popular An Evening With… speaker series will be returning to the Village this summer, offering the unique perspectives and insights of a who’s who of entertainment personalities in an engaging, highly interactive format.

All proceeds will benefit Give Kids The World to make wishes possible.

An Evening With…Pat Sajak!

On Saturday, August 12, iconic Wheel of Fortune Host Pat Sajak – who just announced his retirement next year after 41 seasons – will discuss his legendary career and host a Q&A session. VIP guests can also participate in a meet ‘n greet with Pat, including an autograph and photo opportunity.

Click here

An Evening With… the stars of Aladdin!