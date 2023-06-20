Guardians of the Galaxy Groot Collection Sprouting at shopDisney This July

This summer Marvel fans can tap into their comic roots as they spend time with none other than sentient alien tree, Groot! shopDisney has shared a preview of their upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Groot Collection which features the adorable superhero in his youthful phase.

What’s Happening:

“I am Groot!” This simple three word sentence has hundreds of meanings and we’re pretty sure if Groot were here right now, he’d be telling you about his new collection at shopDisney!

Starting in July fans will be able to bring some galactic fun to their home that isn’t from the Star Wars universe. This time, it’s Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy who’ll be taking the spotlight and more importantly, Groot will be the star of the show.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Groot Collection will see the sapling in all his goofy glory as he tumbles his way through summer. We don’t know everything that will be featured in the series, but there is a water bottle with a wooden cap and a Groot plush water bottle holder, complete with a crossbody strap.

While not guaranteed, we wouldn’t be surprised if some of the other Guardians made a cameo alongside Goot, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Groot Collection will be available on shopDisney

Check back soon for links to shop the out of this world collection.

