John Williams “The Final Score” Featurette and Surprise Premiere Performance Footage Now Available

by |
Tags: , ,

A featurette about Indiana Jones Composer John Williams’ 42 year and five film history with the franchise is now available. This also includes footage of the five-time Oscar winner’s surprise performance conducting three of his compositions from the score of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

What’s Happening:

  • The Final Score, a featurette about Indiana Jones Composer John Williams’ 42 year/five film history with the iconic franchise, is now available, along with footage of the legendary five-time Oscar winner’s surprise performance conducting three of his compositions from the score of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny before the U.S. Premiere June 14.
  • The selections included the renowned Raiders March, which he wrote for the first film in the series, and Helena's Theme, a track he composed for Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character in the new film.
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, starring Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, directed by James Mangold, will open in theaters on June 30.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Cast:

  • Harrison Ford
  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge
  • Antonio Banderas
  • John Rhys-Davies
  • Shaunette Renée Wilson
  • Thomas Kretschmann
  • Toby Jones
  • Boyd Holbrook
  • Olivier Richters
  • Ethann Isidore
  • Mads Mikkelsen