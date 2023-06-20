John Williams “The Final Score” Featurette and Surprise Premiere Performance Footage Now Available

A featurette about Indiana Jones Composer John Williams’ 42 year and five film history with the franchise is now available. This also includes footage of the five-time Oscar winner’s surprise performance conducting three of his compositions from the score of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
What’s Happening:
- The Final Score, a featurette about Indiana Jones Composer John Williams’ 42 year/five film history with the iconic franchise, is now available, along with footage of the legendary five-time Oscar winner’s surprise performance conducting three of his compositions from the score of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny before the U.S. Premiere June 14.
- The selections included the renowned Raiders March, which he wrote for the first film in the series, and Helena's Theme, a track he composed for Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character in the new film.
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, starring Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, directed by James Mangold, will open in theaters on June 30.
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Cast:
- Harrison Ford
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge
- Antonio Banderas
- John Rhys-Davies
- Shaunette Renée Wilson
- Thomas Kretschmann
- Toby Jones
- Boyd Holbrook
- Olivier Richters
- Ethann Isidore
- Mads Mikkelsen