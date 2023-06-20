Characters from “Kiff” Star In Another “Chibi Tiny Tales” Short

Another Chibi Tiny Tales short has debuted, featuring another adventure with the stars of Kiff in the unique animation style.

Another Chibi Tiny Tales short featuring characters from one of the newest animated series on Disney Channel Kiff , is now featured on Disney Channel and the official Disney Channel YouTube page.

While the kids use the flood to enjoy a refreshing pool party (thanks to the flooded toilet water),

Kiff’s mom tries to stop the water that is pouring into the house. Even Kiff’s other friends show up to enjoy the “pool”!

The full series follows Kiff, an optimistic squirrel whose best intentions often lead to complete chaos, and her best friend Barry, a sweet and mellow bunny. Set in the bustling mountains, where animals and magical creatures live together in harmony, the series features the duo, who take the town by storm with their endless adventures and zest for life

Chibi Tiny Tales is a comedy short series featured on Disney Channel. Following Big Chibi 6: The Shorts , various Disney Channel shows and movies would follow suit in Chibi format. The interstitials started airing on June 7, 2020, starting with one of the Disney Channel shows: Amphibia . On October 4, 2020, Disney Channel uploaded As Told by Chibi featuring Halloweentown, a Disney Channel Original Movie that was the first film to be in Chibi format.

based interstitial short on Disney Channel proper, or on the Disney Channel YouTube where it is now streaming. You can catch Kiff on Disney Channel, the DisneyNOW app, and Disney+