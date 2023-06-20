New “Star Wars: Dark Droids” Variant Covers Shared by Marvel

A new threat will be unleashed throughout the galaxy far, far away in “Star Wars: Dark Droids,” the all-new Marvel Comics crossover event kicking off in August. Marvel has shared a look at some haunting new variant covers for the upcoming comic event.

Written by Charles Soul

A new line of variant covers by Rachael Stott spotlights some of its’ prime targets including C-3PO, Beilert Valance, and in a shocking twist, Darth Vader. After all, there is no greater prize than the Force and since he’s more machine than man, the Scourge will seek to claim it from none other than the Dark Lord of the Sith himself.

Stott’s Scourged Variant Covers will adorn all five issues of the main event series and will also be available as virgin variant covers.

Check them out now and pick up “Star Wars: Dark Droids #1″ on August 2.