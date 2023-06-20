Pin-Tastic Tuesdays: D23 Exclusive, Pixar Anniversaries, Disney100 Decades 1960s

Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today marks the twenty-fifth week of Pin-Tastic Tuesdays which features at Tiki Room D23 exclusive, two Pixar anniversaries and the latest Disney100 Decades design.

shopDisney has welcomed a series of new designs including the latest D23 Gold Member exclusive, Pixar styles and even a special Disney100 pin that will make your day!

It’s been a big year for D23 Gold Members and exclusive pin opportunities! Today’s design celebrates the 60th anniversary of the Enchanted Tiki Room and features Juan the Barker Bird.

Two Pixar films have milestone anniversaries in 2023: WALL•E is turning 15 and Finding Nemo has turned 20! WALL•E fans can get a standalone pin or collect the mystery series that can form a boot; while the Nemo crowd will love the Dory and Nemo design.

Finally, yesterday the Disney100 Decades – 1960s collection debuted and included the Wonderful World of Color pin starring Ludwig Von Drake.

Remember, shopDisney won’t be announcing the upcoming drops. These will remain a mystery until release time, so be sure to check back often to see what’s new.

The latest assortment is available now on shopDisney

Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!

Pin-Tastic Tuesday

We’ve made it to another Pin-Tastic Tuesday! The newest additions are themed big Disney anniversaries for the Tiki Room (D23 Exclusive), Finding Nemo, and WALL•E and will look great in your collection. Then for those fans who’ve been enjoying the Disney100 Decades series, the 1960s has arrived bringing along the Wonderful World of Color.

D23 Exclusives

D23-Exclusive Enchanted Tiki Room 60th Anniversary Pin – Limited Edition – $19.99

Pixar Anniversaries

Nemo and Dory Pin – Finding Nemo 20th Anniversary – Limited Release – $17.99

WALL•E and E.V.E. Glow-in-the-Dark Pin – WALL•E 15th Anniversary – Limited Release – $17.99

WALL•E 15th Anniversary Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – Limited Release – $24.99

Each pack contains two randomly selected pins from 10 overall designs

Series includes WALL•E, E.V.E., PRT, AUTO, BURN•E, M-O, GO-4, VAQ-M, BRL-A and HAN-S

Disney100 Decades – 1960

Ludwig Von Drake Pivot Pin – Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color – Disney100 – Limited Release – $34.99

