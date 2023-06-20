Ravensburger Introduces Limited Edition Disney100 “Disney Villainous” Game

Celebrate 100 Years of Disney with a new limited-time addition to the award-winning Disney Villainous franchise from Ravensburger.
What’s Happening:
- Commemorate 100 years of Disney with a sparkling new, limited-time addition to the award-winning Disney Villainous franchise from Ravensburger, the acclaimed publisher behind award-winning board games and high-quality toys and puzzles.
- Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil (Disney100 Edition) reintroduces four captivating Villains – Maleficent, Captain Hook, Ursula and Prince John – in a limited-edition version of the game that features streamlined gameplay crafted to help first-time players.
- Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil (Disney100 Edition) is available for pre-order exclusively at Target.
- In Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil (Disney100 Edition), players take on the role of a popular Disney Villain and work to achieve their own devious objectives.
- Players uncover unique abilities while trying to thwart their opponents through scheming and Villain-specific strategy.
- Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil (Disney100 Edition) also introduces QR codes to the game’s rulebook, allowing players the option to learn the game through how-to-play videos and individual Villain guides.
- The new version also includes a new box design featuring Ursula, lustrous movers and platinum rainbow-foil packaging as well as a Disney100 sticker.
- Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil (Disney100 Edition) is suitable for 1-4 players ages 10 and up, with an MSRP of $34.99.
- Average play time is 20 minutes per player.
- The game is compatible with all other Disney Villainous titles.
What They’re Saying:
- “We are celebrating 100 years of Disney animation with a commemorative edition of Disney Villainous that honors existing fans of the game while also welcoming Disney fans and others who haven't yet had the chance to try Disney Villainous and may be less familiar with more strategy-based games to the table,” said Florian Baldenhofer, International Category Director – Games for Ravensburger. “Based on fan feedback, we were able to incorporate small tweaks to the game and strike the perfect balance for this limited-edition entry into the award-winning franchise.”