Ravensburger Introduces Limited Edition Disney100 “Disney Villainous” Game

Commemorate 100 years of Disney with a sparkling new, limited-time addition to the award-winning Disney Villainous franchise from Ravensburger, the acclaimed publisher behind award-winning board games and high-quality toys and puzzles.

Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil (Disney100 Edition) reintroduces four captivating Villains – Maleficent, Captain Hook, Ursula and Prince John – in a limited-edition version of the game that features streamlined gameplay crafted to help first-time players.

Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil (Disney100 Edition) is available for pre-order exclusively at Target.

In Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil (Disney100 Edition), players take on the role of a popular Disney Villain and work to achieve their own devious objectives.

, players take on the role of a popular Disney Villain and work to achieve their own devious objectives. Players uncover unique abilities while trying to thwart their opponents through scheming and Villain-specific strategy.

Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil (Disney100 Edition) also introduces QR codes to the game's rulebook, allowing players the option to learn the game through how-to-play videos and individual Villain guides.

also introduces QR codes to the game’s rulebook, allowing players the option to learn the game through how-to-play videos and individual Villain guides. The new version also includes a new box design featuring Ursula, lustrous movers and platinum rainbow-foil packaging as well as a Disney100 sticker.

Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil (Disney100 Edition) is suitable for 1-4 players ages 10 and up, with an MSRP of $34.99.

is suitable for 1-4 players ages 10 and up, with an MSRP of $34.99. Average play time is 20 minutes per player.

The game is compatible with all other Disney Villainous titles.

