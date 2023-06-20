Imagineers Start Adding Water Effects To EPCOT’s Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana

Walt Disney Imagineering is putting the water’s journey into the Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana coming to EPCOT later this year, as showcased in some photos shared by the creative division.

What’s Happening:

Walt Disney Imagineering has shared a few photos from behind the walls at the site of Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, coming to EPCOT later this year.

Located in the park’s World Nature section, the new attraction will allow guests to stroll along a self-guided outdoor trail where they can play and interact with water as it travels from the sky to the oceans and back again. Along the way, learning about the importance of water and discovering its playful personality—just as Moana did on her heroic voyage.

The photo set shows some of the team behind the new attraction programming and testing the water effects that will be found along this trail, though the official caption describes it a bit differently: “As we test and prepare our next attraction to welcome guests later this Fall to World Nature in EPCOT, our Imagineers have begun to teach water how to play in Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana

Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana is scheduled to open within World Nature—the EPCOT neighborhood dedicated to understanding and preserving the beauty and balance of the natural world, welcoming guests later this year.