ABC, Hulu, YouTube and Roku Present Episodes of the Disney+ Original Series “American Born Chinese”

In celebration of the Disney+ original series, American Born Chinese, The Walt Disney Company will be offering an opportunity to watch select episodes of the series on platforms including ABC, Hulu, Roku, and beginning today, on YouTube.

What’s Happening:

The Walt Disney Company will offer viewers a special opportunity to watch select episodes of the acclaimed Disney Branded Television series from 20th Television across its unparalleled distribution platforms and affiliate partners including ABC, Hulu, Roku, and beginning today, on YouTube. The series, which has a critic score of 96% on Rotten Tomatoes where it was declared one of the best TV and Streaming Shows of 2023, received rave reviews – with Entertainment Weekly saying "American Born Chinese presents an inviting blend of heartfelt coming-of-age humor and exhilarating martial-arts action" as well as "extraordinarily fun and uplifting."

American Born Chinese will be made available on the following schedule:

ABC: Saturday, June 24 at 8:00pm ET/PT – Episode 1

Hulu: Monday, June 26 – Sunday, July 9 – Episodes 1-3

YouTube: Wednesday, June 21 at 9am to Sunday, July 23 – Episode 1

Roku: Monday, June 26 – Monday, July 10 – Episodes 1-3

American Born Chinese is now streaming on Disney+, where subscribers currently have access to all eight episodes of the first season.

About American Born Chinese:

Based on the graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang, American Born Chinese chronicles the trials and tribulations of a regular American teenager whose life is forever changed when he befriends the son of a mythological god.

This is the story of a young man's battle for his own identity, told through family, comedy, and action-packed Kung-Fu – with USA Today declaring that "the supernatural elements of "Chinese" are brought to life beautifully, playing on aesthetics from Chinese folklore, comics and animation to create worlds and scenes that pop off the screen."

Cast:

Michelle Yeoh

Ke Huy Quan

Ben Wang

Yeo Yann Yann

Chin Han

Daniel Wu

Jimmy Liu

Sydney Taylor

