Brand-New LEGO Cinderella Castle Set Unveiled for Disney100

The LEGO Group revealed today an all-new 4,837-piece LEGO | Disney Castle set to celebrate Disney100.

What’s Happening:

The new set is a celebration of the playful joy and creativity that the LEGO Group and Disney have inspired in families around the world over the past 24 years. From the first LEGO | Winnie the Pooh set was unveiled in 1999 to the hidden time capsule in the new LEGO | Disney Castle, the two brands have helped fans share the wonder of Disney storytelling by inspiring children, and adults, to reimagine fan-favorite moments through LEGO play.

The new LEGO | Disney Castle set is a homage to the iconic castle at the beginning of all Disney movies. The 4,837-piece features not only the castle building, but also references from 14 classic Disney films over the last 100 years, such as Steamboat Willie and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to The Princess and the Frog and Moana.

The set comes complete with eight minifigures, representing some of the Disney Princess characters and their male counterparts. Inside the castle are various rooms including a kitchen and dining room, a ballroom and bedroom. Each room has references to Disney films and characters and there is even a secret turret for fans to discover a Disney time capsule with references to the 100-year history. Outside, the castle is decorated with fireworks.

The new LEGO | Disney Castle set will be available globally via LEGO Stores and at LEGO.com/Castle

This new set follows a similar set, with Cinderella Castle’s old color scheme, released back in 2016