Disney100: Steiff Celebrates Disney with Mickey Mouse and Oswald The Lucky Rabbit Plush

2023 marks the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, so naturally dozens of brands are joining the celebration with special and limited edition collections featuring iconic Disney characters. Steiff’s signature line of plush toys have turned on the Disney magic, with three exquisite figures featuring Mickey Mouse and Disney’s first character, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit.

What’s Happening:

All year long Disney fans can join beloved brands in commemorating 100 Years of Wonder

Steiff is one of many companies to introduce a Disney100 series in honor of the milestone anniversary and they’ve decided to focus on Mickey Mouse and Oswald the Lucky Rabbit for their limited edition plush series.

Steiff takes great pride in partnering with the legendary “House of Mickey” to make the most popular animated characters into charmingly plush Disney toys.

Disney "D100" Mickey Mouse with Mini Teddy Bear , 12 in, multicoloured – Steiff.com – $395.00

Disney D100 12" Mickey Mouse with Mini Teddy Bear – FAO Schwarz – $395.00

Each is meticulously made with high quality materials including mohair, wool felt and faux silk plush and will be lifelong keepsakes for any Disney fan.

There are two versions of Mickey Mouse with the Disney100 label, a full color Mickey with a mini teddy bear, and a monochromatic “platinum” design that perfectly ties into the theme of the anniversary.

Disney "D100" Platinum Mickey Mouse , 12 in, dark grey – Steiff.com – $325.00

Disney D100 Platinum 12" Mickey Mouse – FAO Schwarz – $325.00

As for Oswald, he’s presented in black and white with a bright red tongue. His signature ears stand straight up and he’s opened his arms to embrace his new found family.

Disney Oswald D100, 13 in, black – Steiff.com – $525.00

Disney D100 13" Oswald the Lucky Rabbit – FAO Schwarz – $525.00

Guests will find these Disney100 collectibles available now directly through Steiff FAO Schwarz

Good To Know:

This Disney collection isn’t intended for children but for grownup collectors who recognize the value of these rare finds.

Guests can join the Steiff Club for free shipping on Disney plush toys and access to more exclusive membership benefits.

Rebekah Moseley contributed to this article

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.