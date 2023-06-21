Disneyland Cast Members Celebrate International Yoga Day With Exclusive Event

Disneyland Resort Cast Members were able to experience a special opportunity this morning as part of a now-annual wellness event – sunrise yoga in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle as part of International Yoga Day.

The sun rose over the spires of the iconic castles across Disney Parks worldwide as thousands of cast members gathered with their yoga mats to celebrate International Yoga Day. As part of an exclusive event just for them, the cast members were able to enjoy the wellness event in droves.

At Disneyland Resort, Cast Members were led by Shinobu Tygi, a Cast Member at the Tenaya spa at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. She agrees that celebrating International Yoga Day is an invitation to focus on improving overall well-being and inspires the personal wellness journeys of the cast members. “It is exciting to know that our cast are choosing to participate in yoga, because self-care is so important,” she said. “As a yoga instructor, I would like all our cast to feel the impact of yoga on their physical and mental well-being — not just during the event, but also after the event, and into their daily lives.”

Since the first yoga day event at Walt Disney World in 2016, two cast members have had the honor of sharing their yoga expertise by leading the cast through a mindful yoga activity at this exclusive, now annual, wellness event. For husband-and-wife team Adam and Dana Brady, guiding fellow cast members through the uniquely-Disney sunrise yoga experience is… magical.

The same event was to be held at the Walt Disney World Resort this morning as well, with cast members from across the resort showing up at the Magic Kingdom to take part in the special event. However, literal moments before they were set to begin, the skies turned ugly and the event was canceled due to inclement weather. Those at the Disneyland Resort who participated were the only ones domestically to participate this International Yoga Day.