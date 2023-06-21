New planDisney Podcast Discusses All Things Disney California Adventure Park

If you are planning a trip to California, you will want to check out the latest planDisney Podcast. Here they will discuss all things Disney California Adventure Park.
What’s Happening:
- On the latest planDisney podcast they will do a deep dive at Disney California Adventure.
- Disneyland Resort specialists Tiffanie S. and Melissa M. talk to host Amiyrah Martin to share tips on what to see, do, and even snack on during your trip to Disney California Adventure.
- You can hear new episodes of the planDisney podcast every third Wednesday of the month on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
Timestamps:
- 0:00–3:00 Meet the planDisney Panelists
- 3:00–4:28 Disney California Adventure Park Overview
- 4:28–11:26 Attractions at Disney California Adventure
- 11:26–12:15 MagicBand+ at Disneyland
- 12:15–17:56 Best Dining and Snacks at Disney California Adventure
- 17:56–20:18 Character Sightings and Live Entertainment
- 20:18–28:19 Interview with Disneyland Resort Ambassador
- 28:19–32:25 Seasonal Events (Oogie Boogie, Festivals, Dia De Los Muertos)
- 32:25–36:24 Enhancing Your Park Day with Technology
- 36:24–39:00 Lightning Round Tips
- 39:00–40:13 Visit planDisney.com
