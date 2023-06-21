Marvel Comics to Adapt “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Into 6-Issue Miniseries

StarWars.com has revealed that Marvel Comics is set to adapt the popular Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series into a 6-issue miniseries.
What’s Happening:
- The hit Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi saw the legendary Jedi Master emerging after years of hiding to rescue a young Princess Leia while being hunted by Reva, the mysterious Third Sister Inquisitor, and ultimately embarking on a journey to face his Padawan, Anakin Skywalker turned Darth Vader. And we’ll get to experience it again in a brand-new way.
- Marvel Comics is set to adapt the show — set between the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope — with Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, kicking off in September.
- A 6-issue miniseries written by Jody Houser with pencils from Salvador Larocca, every installment will tell the story of an episode from the TV series.
- You can check out the main cover by Phil Noto, along with variants by Lee Garbett and Taurin Clarke, below.
- Obi-Wan Kenobi continues a tradition of Star Wars adaptations in comics, which started with Marvel’s original Star Wars series back in 1977.
- Currently, Marvel is also adapting The Mandalorian Season 2 into an 8-issue series.
What They’re Saying:
- Writer Jody Houser: "Adaptations are how I got my start in Star Wars comics, and I'm always excited to try my hand at another. Obi-Wan Kenobi introduced some fantastic new characters, as well as giving us new insight into old favorites, and I hope fans enjoy seeing a familiar story play out in a whole new medium."
- Artist Salvador Larocca: “I’m very pleased to be back in the Star Wars galaxy. After Darth Vader and the main Star Wars titles, now it’s time for me to take on Obi-Wan! I hope all of you enjoy the series as much as I do!”
