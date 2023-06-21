Piaggio Unveils Mickey Mouse Themed Vespa Scooter in Celebration of the Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary

According to Bloomberg, Piaggio is releasing a limited edition Mickey Mouse-themed Vespa scooter in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company.

What’s Happening:

Piaggio & C SpA today revealed a limited edition Mickey Mouse-themed Vespa scooter to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company.

For the collaboration, the Vespa Primavera 50cc, 125cc and 150cc have been painted black, red, white and yellow, the colors of Walt Disney’s most famous mouse, Piaggio said in a statement.

There will also be a matching helmet available.

This is not the first time Piaggio has been in collaboration with other brands and celebrities for Vespa.

Back in June 2020, they announced the Vespa 946 Christian Dior as it joined forces with the French luxury brand.

And last year it unveiled a Vespa Sprint model designed by Justin Bieber.

The Italian scooter has also appeared in Disney and Pixar’s animation movie Luca.