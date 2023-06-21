Piaggio Unveils Mickey Mouse Themed Vespa Scooter in Celebration of the Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary

According to Bloomberg, Piaggio is releasing a limited edition Mickey Mouse-themed Vespa scooter in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company.

  • Piaggio & C SpA today revealed a limited edition Mickey Mouse-themed Vespa scooter to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company.
  • For the collaboration, the Vespa Primavera 50cc, 125cc and 150cc have been painted black, red, white and yellow, the colors of Walt Disney’s most famous mouse, Piaggio said in a statement.
  • There will also be a matching helmet available.
  • This is not the first time Piaggio has been in collaboration with other brands and celebrities for Vespa.
  • Back in June 2020, they announced the Vespa 946 Christian Dior as it joined forces with the French luxury brand.
  • And last year it unveiled a Vespa Sprint model designed by Justin Bieber.
  • The Italian scooter has also appeared in Disney and Pixar’s animation movie Luca.
