Photos: More Graphics Appear In Pacific Wharf As Transformation Into San Fransokyo Square Continues

A visit to Disney California Adventure earlier today treated us to some bright new graphics showing how far along Pacific Wharf is in its current transformation into San Fransokyo Square.

New graphics for real and faux businesses and offerings in the area adorn the Pacific Wharf skyline, echoing the aesthetic of the movie Big Hero 6, on which San Fransokyo Square is based. The walls are covered in logos and characters, and even a silhouette of Baymax if you know where to look.

For now, Boudin Bakery Tour and the Pacific Wharf Cafe still reflect that nomenclature, though the concept art showcasing the new(ish) land shows that this area will become The Lucky Cat Cafe. In that same vein, it is interesting to point out that a sign for the Boudin Bakery Tour now points to the exit as the entrance of the opening day attraction. To be fair, most of the “attraction” aspect has since been removed, replaced by tables and seating areas while the videos play sporadically for those interested in the sourdough-making process.

Also of note, a new graphic appears for Rita’s Turbine Blenders. An ode to the hut that serves up drinks nearby, Rita’s Baja Blenders. It could also be a hint of a possible renaming soon to come. The graphic also features the floating koi-like turbines that power San Fransokyo that are featured in the skyline of the film.

San Fransokyo Square will transport guests to the not-too-distant future in a fictional mash-up of two iconic cities – San Francisco and Tokyo. As the tech industry began to emerge and the local fishing trade fell on hard times, entrepreneurs came together to reinvent the seaside canneries into a vibrant, multicultural district of neighborhood restaurants and small businesses where you’ll be able to eat and shop.

San Fransokyo Square is slated to be ready for guests to enjoy at Disney California Adventure later this summer. You can see more of the new additions to the area in our livestream from earlier today below.