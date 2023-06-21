Fantasy Flash Sale: 40% Off T-Shirts and Sleepwear

Need a midweek boost? How about a flash sale on Disney merchandise! For a limited time, shopDisney will be hosting a Fantasy Flash Sale on Wednesdays with new deals selected each week and today’s deal is 40% Off T-Shirts & Sleepwear.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- It’s Fantasy Flash Sale Wednesday at shopDisney and that means today only, guests can enjoy super savings on select products designed for the whole family to enjoy!
- Today shopDisney is offering 30% Off Favorite Items from Disney Parks with select Disney100, Pride, and Parks designs included.
- Prices are as marked and discounts are based on the original price.
- As always, guests can take advantage of free standard shipping on purchases of $75+ (pre tax). Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout!
- Links to some of our favorite items can be found below.
Disney100
Disney Parks T-Shirt for Kids by Joey Chou
Fantasyland Fashion Top for Girls – Disney100
Tinker Bell – Walt Disney's Wonderful World of Color T-Shirt for Adults – Disney100
Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults – Disney100
Walt Disney’s Disneyland T-Shirt for Adults – Disney100
Pride and Disney Parks
Star Wars Fashion Top for Women – Star Wars Pride Collection
Mickey Mouse Tank Top for Adults – Disney Pride Collection
Pandora: The World of Avatar Ringer T-Shirt for Adults
Mickey Mouse and Fantasyland Castle Tie-Dye T-Shirt for Boys – Sensory Friendly
Mickey Mouse and Friends Parade T-Shirt for Adults – Disneyland 2023
Kids Pajamas
Simba PJ PALS for Kids – The Lion King
Disney Princess PJ PALS Short Set for Girls
Darth Vader PJ PALS Short Set for Kids – Star Wars
Adult Pajamas
Ariel Sleep Set for Women – The Little Mermaid – Live Action Film
Star Wars Sleep Set for Men by Munki Munki
Disney100 Unified Characters Sleep Pants for Adults
Mickey Mouse and Friends Pennant Flag Sleep Shorts for Adults – Disneyland 2023
Well there you have it! 30% Disney Parks faves is sure to be a winner with any Disney fan. From clothing and collectibles to plush and fashions must-haves this sale is one you won’t want to miss. Check back next Wednesday to find out what’s featured in the latest Fantasy Flash Sale at shopDisney.