Sony Pulls Spider-Man Spinoff Film “El Muerto” from Schedule

It Looks like the Spider-Verse won’t be expanding quite as quickly as we thought. Sony has pulled their spinoff film El Muerto from their release schedule, according to Deadline.

El Muerto had previously been slated to hit theaters on January 12, 2024, but the most recent Sony schedule has The Book of Clarence now sitting in that slot.

