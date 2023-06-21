Sony Pulls Spider-Man Spinoff Film “El Muerto” from Schedule

It Looks like the Spider-Verse won’t be expanding quite as quickly as we thought. Sony has pulled their spinoff film El Muerto from their release schedule, according to Deadline.
- Sony Pictures has removed the Bad Bunny-led Spider-Man spinoff El Muerto from their schedule.
- The film is reportedly still in development but the ongoing WGA strike and Bad Bunny’s tour schedule have complicated the finalization of a release date.
- El Muerto had previously been slated to hit theaters on January 12, 2024, but the most recent Sony schedule has The Book of Clarence now sitting in that slot.
- In October, Sony had tapped Jonas Cuarón to direct the film, with Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer writing the script.
- The Columbia Pictures film is set to be the first time a Latino character leads a Marvel live-action film.
About El Muerto:
- The character of El Muerto, aka Juan Carlos, was a super powered wrestler who originally fought Spider-Man in a charity wrestling match where he was stung with a paralyzing poison. After being saved from the hospital by Spider-Man after his oppressor El Dorado came to claim his life, the two would team up to defeat Dorado.