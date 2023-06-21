Photos: New Sippers Available In Mickey’s Toontown Feature Favorite Characters Including Goofy and Max

Fans of the characters of Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland can get their hands on some fun sippers located in the recently refurbished land at the park, including a new offering featuring Goofy and his son, Max.

Aside from the sipper featuring Goofy and his son Max, fans can also get their four-fingered and gloved hands on sippers featuring Mickey and Minnie reminiscent of the new fountain in the Disneyland land, as wells as another featuring Donald Duck attempting to take a dive into the liquid of the cup.

The new sippers can be picked up at both quick service dining locations in Mickey’s Toontown – Cafe Daisy and Good Boy Grocers. At press time, they retail for $16.99 and come with a frozen beverage/slushee of choice at the time of purchase.

Goofy and Max together have been a highlight of Mickey’s Toontown since the refurbished land reopened earlier this year. Portraits of the father and son duo have been added to Goofy’s How-To-Play house and yard, and throwback to their days on the popular 90s television series, Goof Troop. Songs from A Goofy Movie have also been reprised and are included in the area music of the land. The sipper pose of the pair fishing is also especially fun for fans of A Goofy Movie, as they may recall the signature dance move of the film is based on Goofy’s “Perfect Cast” when fishing.

All three sippers are now available at both Good Boy Grocers and Cafe Daisy in Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park.