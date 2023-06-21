Learn to Draw Wade and Ember from “Elemental” at the Animation Academy

Disney California Adventure guests can now learn how to draw two new, sure-to-be fan favorite characters from Pixar’s Elemental at the Animation Academy.

What’s Happening:

At Disney California Adventure, guests can now learn to draw Wade and Ember from Pixar’s newest film, Elemental .

. Led by Disney animators, this class at the Animation Academy will teach you how to draw either of these two unique characters from the all-new film.

No reservations needed, just check the schedule to learn to draw Elemental and other characters at the Disney Animation Building, where you can join in the fun when space is available, for a limited time.

and other characters at the Disney Animation Building, where you can join in the fun when space is available, for a limited time. Currently, the Elemental characters are listed on the schedule as “Artist’s Choice.”

We took a drawing lesson on how to draw Wade. Prior to the lesson, a preview of Elemental is shown on the screen.

Here’s our reporter Mike Celestino’s impressive drawing of Wade.

About Elemental:

is an all-new, original feature film set in Element City, where Fire, Water, Earth and Air residents live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in. Directed by Peter Sohn, produced by Denise Ream, p.g.a., and executive produced by Pete Docter, Elemental features a screenplay by John Hoberg & Kat Likkel and Brenda Hsueh with story by Sohn, Hoberg & Likkel and Hsueh. The film’s original score was composed and conducted by Thomas Newman.

