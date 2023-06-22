Artist Lineup Announced for SeaWorld Orlando’s Summer Spectacular Concert Series

SeaWorld Orlando has announced its concert lineup for the Summer Spectacular Concert Series taking place July 8 through August 6.

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld Orlando is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated concert lineup for the Summer Spectacular Concert Series.

This series offers incredible performances by some of music’s biggest stars- all included with park admission.

Starting from July 8th and running through August 6th, concerts will take place at the Nautilus

Concert Lineup:

July 8: English Beat

July 9: Little River Band

July 15: Pop Evil

July 16: Foghat

July 22: Don Felder

July 23: Rodney Atkins

July 29: Maddie & Tae

July 30: Jesse McCartney

August 5: A Flock of Seagulls

August 6: Skillet

About SeaWorld Orlando's Summer Spectacular: