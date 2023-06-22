Artist Lineup Announced for SeaWorld Orlando’s Summer Spectacular Concert Series

SeaWorld Orlando has announced its concert lineup for the Summer Spectacular Concert Series taking place July 8 through August 6.
What’s Happening:
- SeaWorld Orlando is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated concert lineup for the Summer Spectacular Concert Series.
- This series offers incredible performances by some of music’s biggest stars- all included with park admission.
- Starting from July 8th and running through August 6th, concerts will take place at the Nautilus Theater on Saturdays and Sundays during the concert series.
Concert Lineup:
- July 8: English Beat
- July 9: Little River Band
- July 15: Pop Evil
- July 16: Foghat
- July 22: Don Felder
- July 23: Rodney Atkins
- July 29: Maddie & Tae
- July 30: Jesse McCartney
- August 5: A Flock of Seagulls
- August 6: Skillet
About SeaWorld Orlando's Summer Spectacular:
- SeaWorld Orlando's all-new Summer Spectacular runs now through September 4th and promises an unforgettable summer experience for visitors of all ages.
- Guests can immerse themselves in exhilarating attractions, encounter incredible animals, and be delighted by beach-inspired surprises throughout the park.
- Indulge in summer flavors throughout the park with savory classics and limited-time offerings like beignets, Po Boys, and loaded sidewinders while staying refreshed with coaster cocktails or new frozen daiquiris.
- As the sun sets, the energy intensifies, with pulsating dance parties, cutting-edge shows, and an irresistible wave of good vibes filling the air.
- One of the most exciting additions this summer is the all-new Surf Holiday show at Nautilus Theater.
- Surfers and dreamers alike are invited to join the wildest party on the sea, featuring live stage performances with singing, dancing, and an inspiring story of preservation and conservation for the beauty within our living ocean.
- For an unforgettable element of music, lights and dancing, guests can join the fun at Club SeaGlow, located at Bayside Stadium, where a DJ will be spinning dance music all evening, creating an electrifying atmosphere leading up to the start of the nighttime fireworks show, Ignite.
- End the summer nights with Ignite, a fireworks and fountains spectacular that brings the brilliant colors of the sea to the skies above the park.
- This mesmerizing display can be witnessed from various vantage points, including Bayside Stadium, The Waterfront, and the Orca Encounter Pathway, allowing guests to enjoy the stunning visuals from all around SeaWorld's expansive central lake.