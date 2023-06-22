Season 7 of “BUNK’D: Learning the Ropes” to Premiere July 23rd on Disney Channel

Disney Channel has revealed the premiere date, guest casting and first teaser for season 7 of BUNK'D: Learning the Ropes.
What’s Happening:
- BUNK'D: Learning the Ropes returns for a seventh season of fun and friendship at Camp Kikiwaka on Sunday, July 23rd at 8:30PM ET/PT on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.
- New episodes premiere every Sunday night at 8:30PM ET/PT on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.
- The hijinks continue at Kikiwaka Ranch with Lou, her right-hand man Parker, plus counselors Destiny and Noah along for the ride. Cowboy Bill, daredevil Winnie and gamer Jake are also back for another summer full of excitement and new adventures.
- The beloved and popular series is set to have one of its most exciting seasons yet. Guest starring are viral gymnasts Katelyn Ohashi and Jordan Chiles.
- Returning to the series is Austin and Ally alum Raini Rodriguez who will appear alongside her brother and Modern Family star Rico Rodriguez (as Baxter) for his BUNK’D debut.
- Series regulars include:
- Miranda May (Lou)
- Trevor Tordjman (Parker)
- Mallory James Mahoney (Destiny)
- Israel Johnson (Noah)
- Shiloh Verrico (Winnie)
- Luke Busey (Jake)
- Alfred Lewis (Bill)
- Season seven's recurring cast include:
- Thom Rivera (The Marshal)
- Brandilyn Cheah (Scout)
- Raini Rodriguez (Barb)
- Grace Lu (Megan)
- Kids ages 6-11 tune-in BUNK'D for the appealing characters and the funny, relatable storylines that promote the importance of friendship, teamwork and learning to get along with others.