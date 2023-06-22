Season 7 of “BUNK’D: Learning the Ropes” to Premiere July 23rd on Disney Channel

Disney Channel has revealed the premiere date, guest casting and first teaser for season 7 of BUNK'D: Learning the Ropes.

What’s Happening:

returns for a seventh season of fun and friendship at Camp Kikiwaka on Sunday, July 23rd at 8:30PM ET/PT on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. New episodes premiere every Sunday night at 8:30PM ET/PT on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.

The hijinks continue at Kikiwaka Ranch with Lou, her right-hand man Parker, plus counselors Destiny and Noah along for the ride. Cowboy Bill, daredevil Winnie and gamer Jake are also back for another summer full of excitement and new adventures.