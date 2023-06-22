Eddie Brock Takes on Doctor Doom in Upcoming “Venom #25”

Mastermind writer Al Ewing has already taken Eddie and Dylan Brock’s sagas to uncharted levels of symbiote insanity in the pages of “Venom”, but this September, Venom’s quest goes off the rails completely when Doom comes calling.

Featuring artwork by Sergio Dávila, Cafu, Ken Lashley, Julius Ohta, the super-sized milestone issue will see Venom make a desperate move to turn the tide of his ongoing battle against Meridius by going after none other than Doctor Doom!

Bonded to a new symbiote and equipped with new abilities, Venom is more powerful than ever but against Doom, he’s in way over his head.

Eddie Brock needs access to Doctor Doom’s time platform but in doing so, got more than he ever bargained for, battling the most notorious super villain in the Marvel

Check out the cover above, which features Venom’s all-new look debuting this week in “Venom #21,” and don’t miss this epic showdown between Venom and Doom when “Venom #25″ hits stands in September.

What they’re saying: