Take an Extra 25% Off Select Sale Merchandise at shopDisney

Yoo hoo! Big Summer Blowout! Okay, not quite, but shopDisney is getting ready to introduce new merchandise collections and that means, they’ve got big savings on clearance items! For a limited time, guests can take an extra 25% off select sale items such as swimwear, parks inspired clothing, and accessories.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Who wants to do some Disney shopping? If you love Disney and love a good sale, then today is your lucky day as shopDisney is offering extra savings on their clearance items.

While we wait to welcome in the new, now’s the time to take advantage of incredible deals on shopDisney’s existing collections. More Disney goodness for less? Yes please!

Now through Sunday, June 25th, enjoy even greater discounts on favorite Disney essentials and take an additional 25% off sale merchandise.

Guests can shop the sale then enter the code EXTRA25 at checkout to watch the savings roll in.

at checkout to watch the savings roll in. And don’t forget to take advantage of a special freebie. Use the code: SHIPMAGIC on orders of $75+ (pre-tax) for free standard shipping!

on orders of $75+ (pre-tax) for free standard shipping! Links to some of our favorite items and as well as the best deals can be found below. Happy shopping!

Family Fashion Faves

Dress the whole crew in Disney styles all year long.

Buzz Lightyear Costume PJ PALS for Kids – Toy Story

Valley of Mo'ara Pullover Sweatshirt for Girls – Pandora – The World of Avatar

Dumbo Stretchie Sleeper for Baby

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Artist Series Baseball Hat for Adults

Mickey Mouse Genuine Mousewear Tie-Dye T-Shirt for Women – Walt Disney World

Shop more Disney Clothing.

Ear Headbands and Accessories

Celebrate your Disney fandom with fun accessories that are perfect for any trip to Disney!

Namor Ear Headband for Adults – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Ear Headband – Big Thunder Mountain Railroad – Limited Release

Marvel's Captain Marvel Ear Headband for Adults

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Loungefly Mini Backpack

The Aristocats Dooney & Bourke Hobo Bag by Ann Shen

Swim Shop

There are plenty of splashy styles for family aquatic adventures to be found on shopDisney!

Toy Story Rash Guard Swimsuit for Baby

Pua and Hei Hei Swim Trunks for Kids – Moana

Ariel Deluxe Swim Set for Girls – The Little Mermaid

Spider-Man Swim Trunks for Men

Spider-Man "1962" Swimsuit for Women

Barely Necessities Picks

If we had an unlimited Disney budget, you can bet we’d be buying a lot of Disney merchandise! Here are some of our favorite finds on shopDisney that will likely be making their way to us in the near future.

Flubber 25th Anniversary Mug

Mickey Mouse Disney100 Spirit Jersey for Pets – Walt Disney World

Cars on the Road Swim Bag

Mickey Mouse Slides for Adults

WALL•E Plant Care Set

