Take an Extra 25% Off Select Sale Merchandise at shopDisney

Yoo hoo! Big Summer Blowout! Okay, not quite, but shopDisney is getting ready to introduce new merchandise collections and that means, they’ve got big savings on clearance items! For a limited time, guests can take an extra 25% off select sale items such as swimwear, parks inspired clothing, and accessories.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Who wants to do some Disney shopping? If you love Disney and love a good sale, then today is your lucky day as shopDisney is offering extra savings on their clearance items.
- While we wait to welcome in the new, now’s the time to take advantage of incredible deals on shopDisney’s existing collections. More Disney goodness for less? Yes please!
- Now through Sunday, June 25th, enjoy even greater discounts on favorite Disney essentials and take an additional 25% off sale merchandise.
- Guests can shop the sale then enter the code EXTRA25 at checkout to watch the savings roll in.
- And don’t forget to take advantage of a special freebie. Use the code: SHIPMAGIC on orders of $75+ (pre-tax) for free standard shipping!
- Links to some of our favorite items and as well as the best deals can be found below. Happy shopping!
Family Fashion Faves
Dress the whole crew in Disney styles all year long.
Buzz Lightyear Costume PJ PALS for Kids – Toy Story
Valley of Mo'ara Pullover Sweatshirt for Girls – Pandora – The World of Avatar
Dumbo Stretchie Sleeper for Baby
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Artist Series Baseball Hat for Adults
Mickey Mouse Genuine Mousewear Tie-Dye T-Shirt for Women – Walt Disney World
Shop more Disney Clothing.
Ear Headbands and Accessories
Celebrate your Disney fandom with fun accessories that are perfect for any trip to Disney!
Namor Ear Headband for Adults – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Mickey Mouse: The Main Attraction Ear Headband – Big Thunder Mountain Railroad – Limited Release
Marvel's Captain Marvel Ear Headband for Adults
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Loungefly Mini Backpack
The Aristocats Dooney & Bourke Hobo Bag by Ann Shen
Swim Shop
There are plenty of splashy styles for family aquatic adventures to be found on shopDisney!
Toy Story Rash Guard Swimsuit for Baby
Pua and Hei Hei Swim Trunks for Kids – Moana
Ariel Deluxe Swim Set for Girls – The Little Mermaid
Spider-Man Swim Trunks for Men
Spider-Man "1962" Swimsuit for Women
Barely Necessities Picks
If we had an unlimited Disney budget, you can bet we’d be buying a lot of Disney merchandise! Here are some of our favorite finds on shopDisney that will likely be making their way to us in the near future.
Mickey Mouse Disney100 Spirit Jersey for Pets – Walt Disney World
Mickey Mouse Slides for Adults
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!