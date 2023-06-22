Midsummer Scream to Host Behind the Scenes Panel on the “Haunted Mansion” Movie

Midsummer Scream, the world’s largest Halloween and horror convention, is set to host a behind-the-scenes presentation on Disney’s new Haunted Mansion film.

What’s Happening:

Midsummer Scream, the world’s largest Halloween and horror convention, returns to the Long Beach Convention Center from July 28th to 30th.

On Sunday, July 30th, The Walt Disney Studios will present: Happy Haunts Materialize! Behind the Scenes of Disney’s Haunted Mansion .

. This special apparition from regions beyond will include Jonathan Eirich, Producer; Jeffrey Kurland, Costume Designer; and Phillip Bartell, Editor.

Hosted by Lauren and Trevor Shand, and Leone D’Antonio from The Boo Crew Podcast , the group of frightful filmmakers will discuss bringing Haunted Mansion to the big screen while sharing behind-the-scenes anecdotes and insight about the process of re-imagining one of the world’s most famous attractions into a brand-new motion picture experience!

Hurry back – hurry back – to Long Beach Convention Center this July with all the fans that flock to Midsummer Scream from creepy old crypts all over the world!

Single-day and weekend passes to Midsummer Scream, along with the VIP Gold Bat pass, are now on sale at MidsummerScream.org

