Her Universe Fashion Show Returning This Year to San Diego Comic-Con

The 9th annual Her Universe Fashion Show, hosted by Ashley Eckstein, will be returning this year to San Diego Comic-Con to celebrate 100 Years of Disney.
What’s Happening:
- The 9th annual Her Universe Fashion Show, hosted by Ashley Eckstein (voice of Ahsoka Tano, Star Wars) with this year’s co-host Michael James Scott (The Genie in Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway), returns to San Diego Comic-Con International (SDCC) to celebrate 100 Years of Disney on Thursday, July 20 at 6 p.m. PT in the Harbor Ballroom of the Manchester Grand Hyatt Hotel.
- In addition to the countless surprises planned to delight and entertain the audience, Ashley Eckstein will wear a one-of-a-kind couture design infusing technology and storytelling in an unexpected way.
- Actor and recording artist Michael James Scott will also dazzle the audience with unforgettable performances.
- Presented by Her Universe, Hot Topic and celebrating 100 Years of Disney, the night of inclusion and creativity will bring talented designers from around the country together for an original geek couture fashion competition, with the ultimate prize of designing a special fashion collection with Her Universe.
- The audience will help choose one of the winners, as well as an expert panel of judges that includes the 2022 Her Universe Fashion Show winning designers Cindy Guillermo and Michael Burson, SVP Hot Topic Merchandising, Robin Motts, as well as the voice of Disney Mickey Mouse and Disney Artist, Bret Iwan.
- Check-in begins at 11 AM on Thursday, July 20th at the Manchester Grand Hyatt Hotel Harbor Ballroom, and doors open at 4:15 PM, with the show beginning promptly at 6 PM.
- The Her Universe Fashion Show is free for San Diego Comic-Con attendees and all ages are welcome.