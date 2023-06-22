Hot Off The Truck: Newly In-Stock Disney Merchandise at Entertainment Earth

If you’re in the mood to do some shopping and want to expand your Disney collection, Entertainment Earth has a wide selection of toys, games, figures and display pieces that will do the trick. Shop under the “Hot Off the Truck” tab to find the latest assortment of magical merchandise.

What’s Happening:

As Disney fans, we’re always excited to grow our collections and with so many characters, films, shows and stories to feature across merchandise series, there’s no end to the fantastic offerings from Disney.

Over at Entertainment Earth, guests can browse their "Hot Off the Truck" section

We've gathered up some of the latest Disney, Marvel and Star Wars arrivals

Links to individual items can be found below.

Disney

Disney Pixar Cars Mini Racers Advent Calendar – $23.99

Disney Traditions The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Statue Halloween – Xmas by Jim Shore Statue – $199.99

Gargoyles Goliath and Bronx 13-Inch Light-Up Plush – $34.99

Lightyear Alpha Suit Buzz Lightyear DAH-076 Dynamic 8-Ction Action Figure – $102.99

Kingdom Hearts Sora's Sword Pewter Key Chain – $6.99

Cars Color Changers 1:55 Scale 2023 Mix 2 Case of 8 – $58.99

Disney Princess Little People Cinderella's Dancing Carriage – $17.99

Disney Princess Moana Doll – $10.99

Mickey Mouse 17 oz. Geeki Tikis Mug – $29.99

Peter Pan 70th Anniversary Captain Hook Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1348 – $11.99

