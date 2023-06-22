Hulu Reveals Trailer and Key Art for “The Jewel Thief” Premiering July 13th

Hulu has released the official trailer and key art for The Jewel Thief, premiering July 13th.

What’s Happening:

Today, Hulu released the official trailer and key art for the documentary feature, The Jewel Thief , premiering July 13th.

, premiering July 13th. The film is an unbelievable first-hand account of Gerald Blanchard, one of the most creative, calculating, and accomplished criminal masterminds in modern history.

Two unlikely Winnipeg detectives track Blanchard across the globe as he perpetrates a series of increasingly elaborate heists in a quest for fame and notoriety through a life of crime.

unravels like a Hollywood thriller through a series of increasingly intricate and thrilling events. It explores the nature of a criminal mind, while uncovering the mutual respect between Blanchard and the detectives who caught him and their shared obsessions with their chosen professions.

The documentary is executive produced by Rick Brookwell and Ben Schwartz, and produced by Submarine – Josh Braun, Ben Braun, Dan Braun – and Van Soest.

What They’re Saying:

Director Landon Van Soest: “Blanchard made headlines for his impossibly elaborate heist of the Sisi Star jewel in Austria, but most people don’t realize that he spent decades crafting increasingly elaborate schemes across the world, targeting everything from gas stations to museums to banks, and getting away with it. The Jewel Thief dives into his obsession with outsmarting authority, his love of the chase, and an ambitious quest for criminal notoriety."