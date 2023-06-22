Indiana Jones to Appear in Adventureland at Disneyland For a Limited Time Beginning June 30th

Indiana Jones is getting ready for his final adventure in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and to celebrate, the man himself will soon be greeting guests in Adventureland at Disneyland.

What’s Happening:

For a limited time this summer, beginning Friday, June 30th, guests may be able to spot Indiana Jones roaming around Adventureland at Disneyland.

No other details have been released, but Disney did release a short video teasing Indy’s debut.

The last time Indiana Jones regularly appeared in Adventureland was way back in 2008, for the Summer of Hidden Mysteries. This event, promoting the release of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, featured a stage show and random street performances.

About Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny:

In Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny , Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist, starring along with: Phoebe Waller-Bridge ( Fleabag ) Antonio Banderas ( Pain and Glory ) John Rhys-Davies ( Raiders of the Lost Ark ) Toby Jones ( Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom ) Boyd Holbrook ( Logan ) Ethann Isidore ( Mortel ) Mads Mikkelsen ( Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore )

John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original Raiders of the Lost Ark in 1981, has once again composed the score.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arrives in theaters on June 30th.