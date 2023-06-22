SlamBall Announces Two Year National Broadcast Partnership With ESPN

SlamBall has announced an exclusive, two-year national broadcast partnership with ESPN for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

What’s Happening:

SlamBall, the fast-paced, gravity-defying sport that combines elements of basketball, football, hockey and trampolines, today announced an exclusive, two-year national broadcast partnership with ESPN for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

The partnership begins on Opening Night, as SlamBall relaunches live from Las Vegas on July 21 from 7-9 p.m. EDT. ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN+ will combine to air more than 30 hours of live SlamBall programming across five weekends, culminating August 17-19 with the SlamBall Playoffs and SlamBall Championship Game.

All games will be played at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, with ticket sales beginning on June 27.

The broadcast team, production details, and full broadcast schedule will be announced in the next few weeks.

SlamBall has a long-term partnership with global premium experiences company Legends to provide e-commerce and on-site event retail; global, data-driven partnership strategy and execution; and business intelligence with actionable insights to drive revenue across all areas of the league.

David Levy at Horizon Sports and Experiences is providing additional sponsorship sales support in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

What They’re Saying: