“Spine-Tingling Spider-Man” Infinity Comic to be Printed as Special One-Shot in September

Fans can experience the acclaimed "Spine-Tingling Spider-Man” Infinity Comic in print for the first time ever in a special one-shot, "Spine-Tingling Spider-Man #0,” this September.

Written by Saladin Ahmed and drawn by Juan Ferreyra, the Spider-Man horror story shook readers to their core when it debuted in 2021 on Marvel Unlimited.

Now, fans can enjoy this frightful journey all over again in "Spine-Tingling Spider-Man #0.”

The one-shot contains the entire saga that introduced Sleep-Stealer, a new villain that got into Spider-Man’s head and haunted Peter Parker’s waking dreams and nightmares.

Spidey and readers will lose sleep in this unforgettable, mind-bending adventure that promises to be the scariest Spider-Man story ever told.

Join Spider-Man on the most terrifying ride of his life when "Spine-Tingling Spider-Man” hits stands in September.

