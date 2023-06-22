“Spine-Tingling Spider-Man” Infinity Comic to be Printed as Special One-Shot in September

Fans can experience the acclaimed "Spine-Tingling Spider-Man” Infinity Comic in print for the first time ever in a special one-shot, "Spine-Tingling Spider-Man #0,” this September.
- Written by Saladin Ahmed and drawn by Juan Ferreyra, the Spider-Man horror story shook readers to their core when it debuted in 2021 on Marvel Unlimited.
- Now, fans can enjoy this frightful journey all over again in "Spine-Tingling Spider-Man #0.”
- The one-shot contains the entire saga that introduced Sleep-Stealer, a new villain that got into Spider-Man’s head and haunted Peter Parker’s waking dreams and nightmares.
- Spidey and readers will lose sleep in this unforgettable, mind-bending adventure that promises to be the scariest Spider-Man story ever told.
- Join Spider-Man on the most terrifying ride of his life when "Spine-Tingling Spider-Man” hits stands in September.
What they’re saying:
- Writer Saladin Ahmed: “‘Spine-Tingling Spider-Man’ is one of the coolest projects I've ever worked on and I'm thrilled it's coming to print! We're putting Peter through a grueling horror movie grinder, and that resilient spirit of his will be tested like never before! I tapped into some darkness writing this, but the real star here is Juan's mind-blowing, visionary work – which is genuinely some of the best Spider-art I've ever seen.”