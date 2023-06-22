Get The Party Started with Stitch Day Essentials from Spencer’s

Guess what friends, it’s almost Stitch Day (June 26th) and this year even Spencer’sis getting in on the Experiment 626 fun! The retailer has a variety of Lilo and Stitch themed gifts that are perfect for treating yourself or sharing with fellow fans.

What’s Happening:

Spencer’s, yes that Spencer’s from the mall, is joining Disney fans in celebrating Stitch Day on June 26th. The brand known for its fun, outrageous, and often adult themed gifts is keeping things family friendly with their collection of colorful Stitch merchandise.

The troublemaking blue alien stars on bags, shirts, hats and other accessories that make a perfect compliment to your summer adventures whether you’re riding solo or hanging with the entire ohana.

For apparel, you can share your true mood with tops stating “Nope,” “Over It,” and “Hangry;” while the backpack selection further showcases Stitch and his hobbies, like traveling to space and learning to hula

Guests will find all of these Stitch selections and more available now at Spencer’s . Select items can be picked up in-store and prices range from $12.99-$79.99.

Apparel

Bags

Hats

Accessories

