The brand new trailer for the sixth and final season of Grown-ish has been released.
What’s Happening:
- The trailer for the sixth and final season of Grown-ish has been released.
- The season follows Andre Johnson Jr., also known as Junior, as he transitions from Zoey’s little brother to the big man on campus.
- Season six will premiere on Freeform on June 28, 2023 at 10:00 p.m, as well as on Hulu the next day.
- If you want to see the first five seasons, they are currently on Disney+ in the US.
Cast:
- Marcus Scribner
- Trevor Jackson
- Diggy Simmons
- Daniella Perkins
- Justine Skye
- Tara Raani
- Yara Shahidi