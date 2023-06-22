Trailer for the Sixth and Final Season of “Grown-ish” Has Been Released

by |
Tags: , , , ,

The brand new trailer for the sixth and final season of Grown-ish has been released.

What’s Happening:

  • The trailer for the sixth and final season of Grown-ish has been released.
  • The season follows Andre Johnson Jr., also known as Junior, as he transitions from Zoey’s little brother to the big man on campus.
  • Season six will premiere on Freeform on June 28, 2023 at 10:00 p.m, as well as on Hulu the next day.
  • If you want to see the first five seasons, they are currently on Disney+ in the US.

Cast:

  • Marcus Scribner
  • Trevor Jackson
  • Diggy Simmons
  • Daniella Perkins
  • Justine Skye
  • Tara Raani
  • Yara Shahidi