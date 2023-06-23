FX Shares Full Third Season Finale of “DAVE” On YouTube

The third season finale of the FX series, DAVE, is now available for all to view on YouTube, featuring guest stars Rachel McAdams, Drake, and another very special guest.

What’s Happening:

will be released in its entirety on YouTube on Friday, June 23 at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT. The unforgettable episode of the comedy starring rapper and comedian Dave Burd features the surprise guest stars Rachel McAdams, Drake and another very special guest star in the finale of the critically praised third season.

In season 3, Dave is headlining his first-ever tour, and looking for love along the way. But as he and the gang crisscross America, they discover firsthand how diverse the cultural landscape of the United States really is – and how often fame puts pressure on love and friendship.

is co-created by Dave Burd and Jeff Schaffer, and executive produced by the pair along with Luvh Rakhe, Vanessa McGee, Kris Eber, Rob Rosell, Kevin Hart and Hartbeat Productions, Scooter Braun, Marty Bowen, Mike Hertz and SB Projects’ James Shin and Scott Manson. The series is produced by FX Productions. The entire 10-episode third season of DAVE is currently streaming on Hulu

What Critics Are Saying About Season Three:

The episode’s combination of winking cameos and cowering self-examination, gut-busting comedy and nail-biting tension, exemplifies the show’s fearlessly eclectic approach to storytelling — and its determination to top everything it and every other show on TV is trying to do.” Dan Fogelman, Twitter (June 10, 2023): “The season finale of #Dave was the best and wildest thing I’ve seen on TV in quite a while. Absolutely love that show and I hope it gets the acknowledgement it deserves this weird award season. Congrats to @lildickytweets and all involved.”