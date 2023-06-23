ESPN’s Dick Vitale To Undergo Vocal Cord Surgery This Summer

Legendary ESPN Announcer Dick Vitale has tweeted, sharing that once again he will be off mic for a while as previous vocal cord issues have returned and require medical attention.
What’s Happening:
- After a bout with cancer last year, Legendary ESPN personality Dick Vitale has revealed that previous issues on his vocal cords have returned.
- In October of 2021, Vitale revealed that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma, and subsequently received care before getting the clearance to return to broadcasting once again.
- Today’s announcement by Vitale says he will be receiving two surgeries on his vocal cords, the first of which will take place next month, with his Doctor optimistic that he’ll be back in time to celebrate his 45th year on ESPN.
- He shared the following in a series of tweets earlier today:
- “Rec’d some bad news, but when I realize it is minor to what some face daily I will fight to recover. Dr Zeitels acclaimed vocal cord surgeon has informed me my past issues on my vocal cords have returned.I must have 2 surgeries this summer-1st July 11 need ur (prayers)
- The biggest challenge is that I am currently on voice rest in preparation for surgery on July 11 & post surgery I must be on total voice rest for 6-8 weeks in recovery. That part is so frustrating as I feel trapped not being able to express myself . The positive news Dr Z is optimistic to have me ready for my 45th yr on @espn
- A big thank you to CEO. Jimmy Pitaro of @espn & all my colleagues for their fantastic support. My biggest fear is that it will hurt me in raising $$$ for kids vs cancer @TheVFoundation -also I will NEVER GIVE UP !”
