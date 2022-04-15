Dick Vitale Announces He is Cancer Free After Battle with Lymphoma

Awesome news, College Basketball fans! ESPN’s Dick Vitale has announced that he has completed treatments for lymphoma and has been cleared to ring the bell.
- Back in October, Vitale revealed that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma.
- Today, he shared the news on is Twitter account that he has completed treatment for the form of cancer and has been cleared to ring the bell.
- Vitale was sure to thank his family and friends as well as the team at Sarasota Memorial Health Care System who helped him through this difficult time.
- He also tweeted a video of himself ringing the bell and sharing that he is, in fact, currently cancer free.
- Vitale previously said then that he aimed to return to the airwaves for 2022-23 college basketball season.
- With the NCAA Men’s College Basketball season just wrapping up a couple of weeks ago, it will be a while before we get to hear Vitale call a game again, but at least now we know he’ll be back for next season.