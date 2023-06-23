Disney And Other Media Giants Launch Clean Mobile Power Initiative

Top Leaders in the entertainment industry, including The Walt Disney Company, have come together to develop zero-emissions power through a new Clean Mobile Power Initiative with the nonprofit RMI.

What’s Happening:

Today, entertainment and studio leaders Netflix and The Walt Disney Company launched the Clean Mobile Power Initiative with the participation and support of nonprofit RMI and its global climate tech accelerator, Third Derivative.

The Clean Mobile Power Initiative aims to identify and deliver cost-competitive, zero-emissions mobile power at scale for the entertainment industry, including developing alternatives to diesel generators, which currently account for roughly 700,000 tons of CO2e emissions per year globally from the entertainment sector. The initiative will bring together representatives from leading production studios with equipment suppliers and cleantech manufacturers.

To reduce the carbon intensity of productions and meet 2030 targets, initiative collaborators aim to find, test, and scale new clean, reliable, and mobile power-generating technologies.

There are a variety of challenges inhibiting the current deployment of cleaner technologies, namely a lack of clean mobile power solutions at scale, in addition to higher upfront costs, limited education and training, and complex procurement practices across the industry.

To develop more solutions and make an industry-wide impact, the Clean Mobile Power Initiative is inviting innovative startups to apply to participate in Third Derivative’s clean mobile power accelerator program. Applications open June 22, 2023, and 5-10 startups will be selected in early fall.

What They’re Saying: