Disney Music Emporium Hosting 30% Off Birthday Sale on Saturday, June 24th

by |
Tags: , ,

Disney Music Emporium will be hosting a one day birthday sale with 30% off all products on Saturday, June 24th.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney Music Emporium is the online destination for all things collectible and limited edition from the legendary Disney Music catalog.
  • In celebration of Disney Music Emporium's birthday, the store will be offering 30% off all products for one day only on June 24th.
  • New vinyl products include:
    • Gravity Falls – Original Soundtrack
    • Werewolf by Night – Original Soundtrack
    • Thor: Love and Thunder – Original Soundtrack
    • Loki – Season 1 – Original Soundtrack
    • D100
    • Zendaya
    • “The Climb” – Miley Cyrus
    • “The Time of Our Lives” – Miley Cyrus

  • Pre-order the limited edition Guardians of the Galaxy – Cosmo cassette here and Guardians of the Galaxy – Drax cassette here exclusively on Disney Music Emporium.