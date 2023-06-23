Disney Music Emporium Hosting 30% Off Birthday Sale on Saturday, June 24th

Disney Music Emporium will be hosting a one day birthday sale with 30% off all products on Saturday, June 24th.

In celebration of Disney Music Emporium's birthday, the store will be offering 30% off all products for one day only on June 24th.

New vinyl products include: Gravity Falls – Original Soundtrack Werewolf by Night – Original Soundtrack Thor: Love and Thunder – Original Soundtrack Loki – Season 1 – Original Soundtrack D100 Zendaya “The Climb” – Miley Cyrus “The Time of Our Lives” – Miley Cyrus



Another hair-raising #DMEDay reveal – Marvel's Werewolf by Night, featuring cover artwork by Frencesco Francavilla. Arriving to https://t.co/hB48ZoukhE on June 24th at 12:01am EST! pic.twitter.com/0pAB3dkKZ2 — DisneyMusicEmporium (@DisneyMusicEmp) June 23, 2023