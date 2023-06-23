Disney Music Emporium Hosting 30% Off Birthday Sale on Saturday, June 24th

Disney Music Emporium will be hosting a one day birthday sale with 30% off all products on Saturday, June 24th.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Music Emporium is the online destination for all things collectible and limited edition from the legendary Disney Music catalog.
- In celebration of Disney Music Emporium's birthday, the store will be offering 30% off all products for one day only on June 24th.
- New vinyl products include:
- Gravity Falls – Original Soundtrack
- Werewolf by Night – Original Soundtrack
- Thor: Love and Thunder – Original Soundtrack
- Loki – Season 1 – Original Soundtrack
- D100
- Zendaya
- “The Climb” – Miley Cyrus
- “The Time of Our Lives” – Miley Cyrus